Hear Maddie and Tae's Confessional New Song 'Friends Don't'

Maddie & Tae stage a seductive comeback with the depiction of radioactive chemistry in their new single "Friends Don't," the duo's first release since 2016.

Related Go Inside CMA Music Fest With Kip Moore, the Cadillac Three Today's Ram Report comes from downtown Nashville, where we talk to stars and fans about "country music's biggest party"

Set to hit radio stations on May 14th, the confessional power ballad was written by the duo with hit makers Justin Ebach and Jon Nite about a budding friendship with the potential to become much, much more. Featuring progressive acoustic-guitar undertones and a blood-pumping chorus, the track is the duo's first single with their new record label Mercury Nashville and the first taste of their upcoming second studio album.

"We have a big story to tell on this album, and 'Friends Don't' is the beginning of it all," says Maddie Marlow in a release.

"Friends Don't" arrives after a two-year hiatus which began when the vocal duo's 2016 single, "Sierra," fizzled out before cracking the Top 40 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Maddie & Tae last reached the Top 10 with "Fly" in 2015, and scored a chart-topping debut with the empowerment anthem "Girl in a Country Song" in 2014. They plan to perform select festival dates this summer including Nashville's CMA Fest and the 107.7 GNA Countryfest 2018 in Saratoga Springs, New York.