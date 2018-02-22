Lynyrd Skynyrd to Play Intimate SiriusXM Concert in Atlanta

Even free birds can't fly forever. This spring, Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off the final tour of a long, storied career that spans more than a half-century. The two-year Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour launches May 4th in West Palm Beach, just four hours down the Florida coast from the band's Jacksonville headquarters.

To celebrate the tour's initial leg, Skynyrd is partnering with SiriusXM for a handful of subscriber-only events, including an invitation-only show at Atlanta's Buckhead Theatre on March 15th. Meanwhile, the band will operate its own channel on SiriusXM radio for the entire month. The so-called "Free Bird" channel hits the satellite airwaves on March 2nd, offering diverse programming that includes concert footage, band interviews and special shows hosted by members Gary Rossington, Rickey Medlocke and Johnny Van Zant.

Along the way, Lynyrd Skynyrd will also perform at Charlie Daniels' annual Volunteer Jam in Nashville on March 7th. The Volunteer Jam appearances have become a longtime tradition for the band, whose members played their first show following their catastrophic plane crash of 1977 – which resulted in the death of singer Ronnie Van Zandt, guitarist Steve Gaines and backup singer Cassie Gaines – at Daniels' Volunteer Jam 1979. This year, they'll share the bill with a handful of country and rock acts, including Alabama, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and Travis Tritt.

SiriusXM listeners can tune in to channel 30 to hear a live broadcast of the March 15th show. Those without satellite radio can catch the band's 2018 amphitheater tour, which runs through September 1st. The tour will return in 2019 for its final run, before Lynyrd Skynyrd's bandmates take their final bow.