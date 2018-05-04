Hear Luke Combs' Charming New Song 'Beautiful Crazy'

Almost 12 months after the release of his breakthrough debut LP This One's for You, Luke Combs is getting ready to take a victory lap with a deluxe reissue. Among the bonus material to be featured on This One's for You Too is "Beautiful Crazy," which is out today along with an in-studio music video.

Recorded at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, the "Beautiful Crazy" video captures Combs recording with his band (and joking about taking selfies) under the watchful eye of his producer. Co-written by Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, and Robert Williford, the song is one of five previously unreleased tracks to appear on the reissue, although it's been known to pop up on Combs' concert set lists. "Yeah, she's crazy, but her crazy is beautiful to me," Combs sings in the refrain, with his producer mouthing the words from the console.

With sessions for This One's for You having taken place more than two years ago, Combs has plenty more material to draw from. "I went and recorded 20 songs in January, all songs I co-wrote. So I'm just chucking them in the vault right now, so I've got a bunch of stuff," he told Rolling Stone Country last month at the ACM awards. "I haven't written a lot recently because the schedule has been absolute madness, but I have a ton of stuff," he added, speculating that, "I'm hoping to probably go in and cut some more stuff in November or December and have 30 or 40 songs to pick for an album two and make it the best it can be."

The 17-song This One's for You Too will be released on June 1st, one day shy of the namesake album's anniversary date. That record would go on to top the country charts and produce Number One singles with "Hurricane" and "When It Rains It Pours." Combs plays the Calf Fry Festival in Stillwater, Oklahoma tonight.

