See Luke Combs, Leon Bridges Sing 'When It Rains It Pours' for 'CMT Crossroads'

The latest coupling for CMT Crossroads pairs Luke Combs with rising R&B star Leon Bridges, and the first taste of what's to come from the episode has arrived with a full-throated rendition of Combs' "When It Rains It Pours."

Recorded on 5th Avenue in downtown Nashville across from Bridgestone Arena, the concert makes use of the same stage setup that was used for outdoor performances during the CMT Music Awards earlier this month, including Sam Hunt's bar crawl for "Downtown's Dead." Combs' second Number One song, "When It Rains It Pours" remains mostly a vehicle for his gruff, gutsy delivery, but Bridges – trading in his usual suited attire for bib overalls – brings a softer, more sensitive touch when picks up the lead and adds harmonies.

Bridges is no stranger to crossovers, having previously appeared on tracks with Lecrae, Odesza, and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. It should be particularly interesting to see how Combs adapts to the Texas native's material – including tunes from the newly released Good Thing – when the episode airs on CMT next Thursday, June 28th at 9:00 PM CT.