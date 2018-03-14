See Luke Bryan's Optimistic 'Most People Are Good' Video

Luke Bryan trumpets diversity and inclusion in his new video for "Most People Are Good," the optimistic second single from his sixth album, What Makes You Country.

Directed by Wes Edwards, the clip finds a serious-looking Bryan performing from a black sound stage with a bank of digitally-added video screens at his back displaying a diverse tapestry of actors bringing his words to life. The setup might be simple, but it's also effective, as Bryan asks listeners to focus on humanity's bright spots.

Written by David Frasier, Ed Hill and Josh Kear, the glass-half-full meditation features ringing acoustic guitars and calls for forgiveness, trust – and perhaps most notably, recognition of people in same-sex relationships.

"I believe you love who you love / Ain't nothing you should ever be ashamed of / I believe this world ain't half as bad as it looks / I believe most people are good," Bryan sings in the song's chorus.

"Most People Are Good is currently inside the Top Five of Billboard's Country Airplay radio chart, following Bryan's previous single, "Light It Up," which hit Number One in December 2017. The Georgia native has just begun his tenure as a judge on the new season of American Idol, and will embark on his What Makes You Country Tour this summer. Featuring Sam Hunt and Jon Pardi, the run will visit 13 stadiums from Los Angeles to New York and kicks off May 31st at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.