Luke Bryan visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night in support of the ongoing season of American Idol. The reality-show judge talked about the stresses of sending aspiring singers home and shared an anecdote about having dinner with Katy Perry at Lionel Richie's house.

Related Luke Bryan Announces Summer Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen are also on the trek, which hits Dodgers Stadium, Wrigley Field and more

According to Bryan, who said he will rejoin the ABC reboot of Idol for a second season, his fellow judge Perry invited herself and Bryan to dinner at the onetime Commodore's estate. "I didn't say anything, and Katy is like, 'Lionel, can we come over next Sunday?' And I'm like, 'God, I hope he says yes,'" said Bryan.

Richie did in fact say yes, and when the "Most People Are Good" singer arrived, he marveled at the way the R&B icon had decorated his ornate home, especially the individualized ceilings. "We have one thematic ceiling [at my house]. I have one that has some oak beams. But [at Richie's] the bathrooms have different ceilings. I just walk around the whole time in the house [looking up]. It's like a museum," Bryan said.

The Georgia native, who will play a series of stadiums this summer with Sam Hunt and Jon Pardi, including the first-ever country concert to be held at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium, told Kimmel that his two young sons aren't impressed by his touring itinerary – or by his Super Bowl game ball gifted him by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

"They're like, 'Whatever, Dad,'" he said. "I sang the anthem at the Super Bowl and my boys are throwing the ball in the yard. You can't fight that fight."