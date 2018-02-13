Luke Bryan, Keith Urban Lead 2018 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup

Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Maren Morris are among the performers slated for the fifth annual iHeartCountry Festival, set for Saturday May 5th at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin , Texas .

Related 2018 Country Music Preview: 30 Most Anticipated Albums and Tours From new LPs by Kacey Musgraves and Dierks Bentley to tours by Miranda Lambert and Kenny Chesney

Radio personality Bobby Bones returns to host the main stage festivities, with a lineup that also includes Dustin Lynch, Cole Swindell, Sugarland, Luke Combs, Billy Currington, Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi and Brett Young. Additional artists are expected to be announced in the coming days. Tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, February 27th, at 10 a.m. CT. The event will be broadcast live on iHeartMedia country stations in their local markets, with streaming details to be announced at a later date.

The iHeartCountry Festival is a genre-specific sibling to the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival, a multi-genre event that takes place over several days each fall. Performers at the 2017 event in September included Coldplay, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and Thomas Rhett. Last year's edition of the iHeart Country Festival was headlined by Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean and Little Big Town, while previous editions have included performances from Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert and many others.