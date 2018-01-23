Luke Bryan Extends 2018 What Makes You Country Tour

Luke Bryan's What Makes You Country Tour officially gets underway next month, but the country singer has already added a new run of dates that extends the tour into early fall.
Bryan originally announced the tour's first leg on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show before releasing his latest album, also titled What Makes You Country. The tour will pause between March and June while Bryan serves as a judge on the ABC reboot of American Idol.
Kip Moore and the Cadillac Three will join Bryan on the first leg, which begins February 16th in Springfield, Missouri. Brothers Osborne and Granger Smith will support on the final two shows of this leg, which will visit Lafayette and New Orleans in Louisiana. On the second leg, Jon Pardi will serve as direct support on most dates, while openers will include Morgan Wallen for shows in June, July and August, and Carly Pearce for the final concerts in the fall.
Bryan's What Makes You Country came out in early December 2017. So far, the album has produced the singles "Light It Up," which reached Number One on country radio, and "Most People Are Good." The album debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200.
Tickets for this latest run of dates go on sale January 26th. Here is the full list of What Makes You Country Tour stops:
February 16 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena
February 17 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
February 18 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
February 22 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
February 23 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
February 24 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
March 9 - Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
March 10 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
April 6 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
June 14 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center
June 21 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
June 22 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
June 28 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 29 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 2 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
August 17 - Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
August 18 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 19 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 24 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 26 - Kansas City, MO @Sprint Center
September 8 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
September 13 - Rapid City, SD @ Rushmore Plaza Barnett Arena
September 14 - Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena
September 20 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
September 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre