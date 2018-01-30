Luke Bryan Announces Summer Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt

Luke Bryan will spend the early part of 2018 weaving his What Makes You Country Tour dates in between his obligations as a judge on ABC's rebooted American Idol, which premieres March 11th. At the close of the season, Bryan will mount a supersized version of the tour – dubbed What Makes You Country XL – bound for stadiums in the U.S. and Canada with an all-star lineup.

Related Luke Bryan on Joining 'American Idol': 'I Judge Like a Fan of Music' Country star joined his fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to preview the reality competition reboot for reporters in Pasadena

Kicking off May 31st at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, the What Makes You Country XL Tour will visit 13 total stadiums in the midst of Bryan's previously announced spring and summer tour. The itinerary includes famed ball parks such as MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with double headers lined up at Boston's Fenway Park and Chicago's Wrigley Field. Guests on the trek include previously announced tourmates Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen and "Every Little Thing" singer Carly Pearce – who is also touring with Blake Shelton and Thomas Rhett in 2018 – plus an extra shot of star power from "Body Like a Back Road" singer Sam Hunt.

Notably, the trek will also visit Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, making Bryan the first country artist to play a concert at the field.

"I tell you what, nothing is more special than to be in your house with your three boys and go 'Hey, Dad's playing that in a couple weeks,' or 'Dad played it last year,'" Bryan said during a live-streamed press conference to announce the tour on Tuesday. "They look at me like, 'You serious, Dad?'"

What Makes You Country, Bryan's sixth studio album, was released December 8th and includes the Number One lead single "Light It Up" along with optimistic follow-up "Most People Are Good."

Here are the complete dates for the What Makes You Country XL Tour:

May 31 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

June 3 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 16 – Cincinati, OH – Great American Ball Park

June 23 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

June 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

July 5 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

July 6 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

July 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

July 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

August 4 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field at Mile High

August 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

September 1 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

September 2 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

October 13 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Stadium

October 26 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field