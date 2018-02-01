Watch Lukas Nelson, Willie Nelson Jam in 'Just Outside of Austin' Video

Lukas Nelson celebrates family, home and the joys of a simple life in the intimate new video for "Just Outside of Austin," sharing some screen time with his father Willie Nelson in the process.

Related Lukas Nelson's Cowboy Hippie Odyssey With Neil Young His band Promise of the Real continue their musical explorations on the road with Young – and never want it to stop

With fingerstyle acoustic guitar, rolling vocals and a loping beat, the country-folk track – which recalls Glen Campbell's "Gentle on My Mind" – is a loving portrait of the Nelson family ranch in Luck, Texas, where Lukas grew up when the family was not in Maui, Hawaii.

"Just outside of Austin / High as I've ever been," Lukas Nelson sings in the chorus.

The video feels like a home movie, filled with candid shots of the ranch plus an informal jam session between Lukas and Willie in front of a stone hearth. The scene features a poignant shot of father and son grasping hands, along with a smile and playful shrug. Willie provided the recording's free-form guitar solo, while Lukas' 86-year-old Aunt Bobbi played piano.

"Just Outside of Austin" appears on Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real's self-titled album, which also includes two guest appearances by Lady Gaga after the unlikely duo began working together on the upcoming remake of A Star Is Born.

The band is currently on tour with Blackberry Smoke and will head to Europe, the U.K. and Australia in March, then return stateside for a series of festival dates and shows with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.