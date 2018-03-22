Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Dwight Yoakam to Unite for LSD Tour

Three of the most acclaimed country and Americana artists of the past three decades are teaming for a North American tour this summer. Dubbed the LSD Tour, a clever play on their first names, it will feature singer-songwriters Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam all taking the stage at theaters and amphitheaters across the country.

The trek begins June 12th in Boston and wraps August 18th in Indianapolis . Other stops on the 18-city trek include New York , Nashville , San Francisco and Chicago . Special guest King Leg, whose debut LP Meet King Leg, was co-produced by Dwight Yoakam and Chris Lord-Alge, will open the shows.

Both Williams and Earle have revisited classic works from their respective pasts recently, with the former re-recording her acclaimed 1992 LP Sweet Old World in recognition of its 25th anniversary, and Earle touring this year in support of the 30th anniversary of the hugely influential country-rock album, Copperhead Road. SiriusXM, which is presenting the tour, will launch a new channel late next month which will be curated by Yoakam. Titled Dwight Yoakam and the Bakersfield Beat "Where Country Went Mod," the channel will include Yoakam's extensive creative output as well as influential music both defining and inspired by the Bakersfield sound.

Selected pre-sales for the tour begin Monday, March 26th at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 30th at LiveNation.com.

Here are the announced tour dates for Earle, Williams and Yoakam: