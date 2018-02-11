Lucinda Williams Working on Memoir: 'It's Time to Tell My Truth'

Singer and songwriter Lucinda Williams announced Sunday that she will explore her life and music in an upcoming memoir.

The still-untitled autobiography, due out in 2020 via publishers Henry Holt and Company, will chart the singer's life and career from her Louisiana childhood to her Grammy-winning success of 1998's Car Wheels on a Gravel Road to "her experience navigating the unfriendly record industry," the New York Times reports.

"I have a lot to say and a big story to tell," Williams said in a statement. "I want everyone to know what's behind the songs and to know more about me than what people previously thought they knew. It's time to tell my truth."

Williams has released 13 studio albums over the course of her five-decade-long career, which began with her 1979 covers album Ramblin'. Williams has been nominated for 15 Grammys over her career, including wins for Best Contemporary Folk Album (Car Wheels on a Gravel Road) and Best Country Song (Mary Chapin Carpenter's cover of Williams' "Passionate Kisses").

The singer has also toured with Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and the Allman Brothers and collaborated with artists ranging from Ryan Adams and David Crosby to Don Henley and David Byrne.

In 2017, Williams re-recorded her 1992 LP This Sweet Old World to celebrate that album's 25th anniversary. On March 15th, Williams will be among the artists that will perform at the second annual Love Rocks NYC, a benefit concert that will also feature Norah Jones, Mavis Staples, Gary Clark Jr. and Emmylou Harris.