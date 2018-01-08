Loretta Lynn Breaks Hip in Fall

Country Music Hall of Fame singer Loretta Lynn, who has been recuperating after suffering a stroke last May, is now recovering from a broken hip.

Related Loretta Lynn: 20 Essential Songs From her signature "Coal Miner's Daughter" to her duet with Jack White "Portland, Oregon"

On Monday, Lynn 's younger sister, and fellow Grand Ole Opry star, Crystal Gayle posted a note to her Instagram asking for "love and prayers" for her sister. "I was with Loretta yesterday," she added. "She is in good spirits and is doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury."

In late October, just five months after her stroke, Lynn made a surprise appearance at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction of Alan Jackson. "This is first time I've been out of the house," Lynn told Jackson from the podium. "You’re the only thing that would've brought me here." She also joined Jackson , George Strait and Connie Smith to sing the traditional closing tune at the ceremony, "Will the Circle Be Unbroken."