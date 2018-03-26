Little Big Town members Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet manifested their support for Saturday's March for Our Lives rally by taking to the streets of Sioux City, Iowa, during a stop on their headlining The Breakers Tour.

Related NRA Country Erases Country Music Artists From Its Website A month after Parkland, NRA Country unveils a brand new website without its "Featured Artist" campaign

Westbrook and Fairchild publicly documented their experience with a pair of Instagram posts, capturing the husband-and-wife entertainers in lockstep with fellow marchers. Fairchild clutched a March for Our Lives sign, while Westbrook captioned his post, "Today we march for our kids, our families and our fans," adding the hashtag #commonsensegunlaws.

A number of country artists, including Tim McGraw, Brothers Osborne, Charlie Worsham and Margo Price, shared their own tweets of praise for either the marchers or movement, while Americana hero Jason Isbell showed his support from Australia, a country where, he tweeted, "they don't really have this particular problem." But Westbrook and Fairchild's physical ­– and highly visible – act of marching is especially notable. Little Big Town are perennial award winners, a staple on country radio, and a popular live act, succeeding in a genre where any remotely political talk or gesture can polarize the country audience.

Some of the comments on both Westbrook and Fairchild's posts were extreme. While many thanked the couple for their efforts in rallying for gun reform, some followers vowed to no longer support the band and others drew false equivalencies to pro-life marches. At one point, Westbrook even engaged with a commenter who took offense at his involvement in the March for Our Lives.

"This isn't a political matter. It's a matter of humanity," Westbrook wrote in reply. "I AM a gun owner. I proudly uphold that right. My friends are gun owners and none of us have a problem with going through proper and thorough procedures to be able to do that."

Saturday's March for Our Lives rally, organized in the aftermath of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, drew hundreds of thousands of marchers at events nationwide, including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, New York City and Nashville.