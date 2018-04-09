Watch Lindsay Ell Steal Cars, Escape Prison in Wild 'Criminal' Video

Lindsay Ell plays an inmate no prison can hold in the cinematic video for her current single, "Criminal."

After getting busted for boosting cars, Ell trades in her black leather outfit for a government-issued jumpsuit and is summarily tossed into the clink by a power-tripping warden and his staff. She's hauled off to work on a chain gang, but thoughts of a lover on the outside won't leave her alone, pushing her to put those lawless skills back to use.

Written by Ell with Fred Wilhelm and Chris Stevens, the overdriven track shows off Ell's guitar-playing prowess as well as her casual-cool vocal delivery. The song just reached Number One on Canadian Country radio – the Calgary, Alberta native's first chart topper – making her the first solo female to claim the top spot since 2008.

"Criminal" is the second single from Ell's third album The Project, which was produced by Sugarland's Kristian Bush. She'll open shows for Brad Paisley and Sugarland this summer, and is joining Keith Urban's Graffiti U World Tour in August and September.