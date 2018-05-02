Lindsay Ell to Sing John Mayer on 'The Continuum Project'

Lindsay Ell has just announced plans to release The Continuum Project, but the new LP – a home reimagining of John Mayer's Continuum – has already been the stuff of lore for the Canadian singer-guitarist's fans for more than a year.

The Continuum Project, which will arrive digitally on May 25th, stems from the sessions for Ell's Stoney Creek debut The Project. Or, more specifically, it precipitated them: Ell's producer, Sugrland's Kristian Bush, gave her the assignment of recording her own version of her desert island album, with the caveat that she had to record every part on it herself and do so in her office. "Stop This Train," one of the songs set to appear on the new album, previously appeared on Ell's Worth the Wait EP in March 2017.

"It's the complete, raw version. The guitars are out of tune, things are out of time. It's as imperfect as imperfect could be," Ell said of "Stop This Train" in an interview with Rolling Stone Country at the time of Worth the Wait's release. "But there's just a humanness in that, and it was part of my journey of getting here and it was just such a part of this discovery process, of me figuring out my sound and what I want to say and how I want to say it and really discovering the reason why I love doing this so flippin' much when before, I kind of lost sight of that."

Now that song will be restored to its original place alongside the other 11 songs that comprised Mayer's original 2006 version of Continuum. Since cutting these recordings, Ell topped the U.S. Indie chart with The Project and scored her first Number One single in her home country with "Criminal," which continues to climb the U.S. country charts. She's set to be reunited with Bush this summer when joins Sugarland's Still the Same Tour.