Hear Lindi Ortega's Hard-Charging New Song 'You Ain't Foolin' Me'

On Lindi Ortega's forthcoming Liberty, the Canadian singer-songwriter blends her modern approach to country songwriting and noir-tinged gothic sensibilities into a three-part concept album about love, loss, and resurrection. Ahead of the LP's March 30th release date, Ortega has shared the album cut "You Ain't Foolin' Me."

In the new recording, Ortega's enchanting vocals create a hypnotic effect over crunchy, ominous guitars and a driving rhythm section. Dramatic peals of pedal steel near the end of the song, coupled with the tense, minor-key chord progression, recalls Eighties hair metal and adds a sharp edge to Ortega's satisfying narrative of catching a liar in the act.

Ortega announced Liberty back in January, sharing the lead single "The Comeback Kid." Recorded at East Nashville's Battle Tapes studio and produced by Skylar Wilson, Liberty draws on the spaghetti western soundtrack influence of Ennio Morricone and Quentin Tarantino's stylish tales of revenge.

More recently, Ortega penned a candid essay for Lenny Letter about her struggles with Body-Dysmorphic Disorder, saying it made her feel like "a fragmented Picasso painting on acid." She's currently on tour through mid-summer, with plans to open for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on a handful of European dates.