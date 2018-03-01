See Lindi Ortega's Riveting Live Performance of 'The Comeback Kid'

In "The Comeback Kid," Lindi Ortega serves up a dramatic, reverb-heavy tune that sounds like it could be the plot of a Quentin Tarantino-directed spaghetti western, and garnishes it with a rockabilly beat, steel guitar and B3 organ. Ortega and her band perform the tune, which is the first single from her upcoming fifth studio album Liberty in the above live video shot at Nashville 's Battle Tapes recording studio.

Written by Ortega with Skylar Wilson (Justin Townes Earle, Rayland Baxter), and inspired in part by their shared appreciation of Tarantino's violence-heavy films, "The Comeback Kid" offers up a ghostly tale of revenge, with the song's hero hovering between life and death.

"Our character in this song was shot but somehow didn't die," Ortega said when the song first debuted in January. "Now, he/she is ready to haunt. Our character has been through a lot up until this point but they've now defied death and the tide is about to turn."