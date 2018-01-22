Hear Lindi Ortega's Vengeful New Song 'The Comeback Kid'

Lindi Ortega is back with a vengeance. After her pensive 2017 EP Til the Going Gets Gone, new song "The Comeback Kid" reignites the fiery tone of her previous LPs. It's the first single from Ortega's fifth studio album Liberty, due out March 30th.

"The Comeback Kid" is told from the point of view of someone who's been left for dead and seeks to exact revenge, a la Quentin Tarantino's violent Kill Bill saga. Ortega wrote the song with Skylar Wilson (Justin Townes Earle, Rayland Baxter), with whom she first bonded over their shared love of the infamous movie director.

"Our character in this song was shot but somehow didn't die," said Ortega in a release. "Now, he/she is ready to haunt. Our character has been through a lot up until this point but they've now defied death and the tide is about to turn."

The song starts with an eerie, minor-key B3 soaring over a heavy rockabilly rhythm, complemented by dark swirls of steel guitar. Ortega's spirited, reverb-laden croon fills the sonic space with a mixture of dread and glee for her character's impending triumph.

Ortega wrote half of the twelve tracks from Liberty, which she's releasing as a three-part concept album covering themes of loss and resurrection. It was recorded at Battle Tapes studio in East Nashville and features harmonica work by Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie McCoy, as well as instrumental work by Nashville-based duo Steelism.

Here's the full track listing for Liberty:

I. Through the Dust Part I

1. "Afraid of the Dark"

2. "You Ain't Foolin' Me"

3. "Til My Dyin' Day"

4. "Nothing's Impossible"

II. Though the Dust Part II

5. "The Comeback Kid"

6. "Darkness Be Gone"

7. "Forever Blue"

8. "In the Clear"

9. "Pablo"

10. "Lovers in Love"

III. Through the Dust Part III

11. "Liberty"

12. "Gracias a la Vida"