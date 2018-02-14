Hear Lindi Ortega's Hopeful New Song 'Lovers in Love'

Singer-songwriter Lindi Ortega applies her vocal talents to a heartfelt, Valentine's Day tribute to true romance in "Lovers In Love," a track from her upcoming fifth studio album.

Often recognized for highlighting the darker side of roots music, Ortega turns away from country-noir and toward the blazing light of devotion for "Lovers In Love." Featuring a stately rhythm, bright guitars and the classic harmonica work of 76-year-old Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie McCoy, the tender track celebrates unflinching commitment – even when the chips are down.

"Some leave, some stay, when the going gets tough / That's the difference between lovers and lovers in love," Ortega sings in the chorus.

"Lovers In Love" is part of Ortega's ambitious three-part concept album Liberty, which comes out March 30th and finds her exploring a Spaghetti Western-inspired theme of loss and resurrection. The album's fiery first single "The Comeback Kid" is out now, and Ortega currently has live shows scheduled across the U.S. and Canada through May.