Lake Street Dive Announce New Album, Share Soulful 'Good Kisser'

"Not everyone knows what it is like to be supremely, devastatingly good at kissing, but if you are a #goodkisser, this one's for you!"

So reads Lake Street Dive's latest tweet, written on Tuesday to announce the band's newest single and upcoming album. "Good Kisser" is the kickoff track from Free Yourself Up, which follows the band's previous release – the Dave Cobb-produced Side Pony – by two years. This time around, the musicians handle the production work themselves, teaming up with engineer Dan Knobler to capture a sound that's both textured and topical.

The album also marks an evolution in Lake Street Dive's lineup, with keyboardist Akie Bermiss joining the group in the studio. With his help, the band's vocal harmonies take on new depth in the video above, which finds the coed group channeling a bad breakup into the soulful stomp of "Good Kisser." The rest of Free Yourself Up hits stores on May 4th, which Lake Street Dive kicking off a world tour in Boston that same evening.

Free Yourself Up track listing:

"Baby Don't Leave Me Alone With My Thoughts"

"Good Kisser"

"Shame, Shame, Shame"

"I Can Change"

"Dude"

"Red Light Kisses"

"Doesn't Even Matter Now"

"You Are Free"

"Musta Been Something"

"Hang On"