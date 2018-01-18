Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker Plot Joint 2018 Summer Plays On Tour

Back in 2013, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum surprised fans when they collaborated on a cover of Old Crow Medicine Show's beloved "Wagon Wheel" for Rucker's True Believers LP, which ended up becoming Rucker's biggest country hit to date. Rucker and Lady A will have the chance to reprise the hit this year, as they team up for a co-headlining summer tour.

The Summer Plays On Tour kicks off July 19th in Toronto, Ontario, and runs for 30 dates through early October. A co-headlining venture, the tour promises full sets from both Rucker and the trio, along with special collaborations each night. Russell Dickerson, whose breakout hit "Yours" is currently a top 5 country hit, is slated to open.

Rucker's most recent album is When Was the Last Time, which came out in October 2017 and produced the Number One "If I Told You." Lady A's Charles Kelley guests on a cover of the Drivin' N' Cryin' chestnut "Straight to Hell" alongside Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean. As for Lady Antebellum, they're still riding high off their 2017 album Heart Break, which saw the trio touring the globe on the You Look Good World Tour and scoring a comeback hit with the top 5 "You Look Good."

Here's the full list of Summer Plays On Tour dates:

July 19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 21 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater (Lady Antebellum only)

July 26 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 27 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 28 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

August 2 – Columbia, MD @ TBD

August 3 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

August 4 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 17 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

August 19 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

August 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 24 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

August 25 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

September 6 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 7 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

September 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

September 15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

September 22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 27 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre (Lady Antebellum only)

September 28 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 29 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre.

October 4 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

October 5 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

October 6 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live