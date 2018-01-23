See Kip Moore's Poignant 'Last Shot' Video

Kip Moore brings a live-for-today philosophy to light with his new video for "Last Shot," as a tear-jerking tale of best friends and terminal illness plays out over the four-and-a-half-minute runtime.

Related Kip Moore Announces New Album, Talks 'Double-Edged Sword' of Success "People say they want honest, but I don't know how true that is," says the singer of his upcoming leave-it-on-the-table LP 'Slowheart'

Directed by longtime friend and collaborator PJ Brown, the clip follows a group of four friends who've already shared a lifetime of memories, but set out to make one more before it's too late. With the empathic, honey-smooth rasp of Moore's vocals and muscular guitars providing a soundtrack, they hatch a bold plan to bring the lights of Paris to their sick friend.

"When we first talked about the video for this song, I felt like I wanted to tap into the deeper meaning behind it," Moore said in a release. "How that feeling of desperation and realization that every second matters, can sometimes be the motivation you need to really take action. I've always been a big believer of living in the moment and I hope people are inspired in some way by this video to do the same."

"Last Shot" is the second single from Moore's third album Slowheart and follows the Top 5 success of 2017's "More Girls Like You." In December, Moore embarked on the Tall Tales & The Truth Tour with Texas favorites Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen, and this year he'll hit the road again with shows scheduled from February 10th - August 24th.