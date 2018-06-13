Kip Moore, Cassadee Pope Set for ACM Lifting Lives Camp

Kip Moore, Cassadee Pope and several other country performers will participate in the 2018 ACM Lifting Lives Music Camp, scheduled to kick off Thursday in Nashville.

Running June 14th to 20th, the ninth annual ACM Lifting Lives Music Camp will also feature participants Danielle Bradbery, Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum, Brandon Lay, Craig Morgan, and songwriters Ross Copperman and Jon Nite. The group of artists and musicians will work with campers who have Williams syndrome, a developmental disability that is characterized by medical problems such as cardiovascular disease but often comes coupled with musical ability and highly social personalities.

Activities throughout the week include a songwriting workshop with Moore, Copperman and Nite, where campers will complete a song to be recorded. They'll also sing karaoke with Brandon Lay and a studio visit with Cassadee Pope, with the week culminating in a performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

The ACM Lifting Lives Camp, formerly known as the Vanderbilt Kenny Center Music Camp, is funded by the Academy of Country Music's charitable arm and serves the dual purpose of studying Williams syndrome while engaging campers with musical activities. Past artist participants include Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Young.