Kid Rock Sets 'Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza' Summer Tour

After Kid Rock spent 2017 delivering "The Greatest Show on Earth," the rocker will return to the road this summer with his Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza.
The 15-date trek launches August 3rd in Bangor, Maine and currently concludes in West Palm Beach, Florida on October 13th. Along the way, Rock will be accompanied by special guests Brantley Gilbert and Wheeler Walker Jr.
Tickets for the Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza go on sale April 13th at Live Nation.
The amphitheater roadshow follows Rock's Greatest Show on Earth trek, where the musician as a pulpit to spout his political beliefs (and tease a since-squashed Senate run). However, the Greatest Show On Earth Tour underwent a mid-journey name change after Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus filed a copyright infringement lawsuit over the tour's name. Rock subsequently rebranded the jaunt as the American Rock N Roll Tour, named after his latest single.
Kid Rock Tour Dates
August 3 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
August 4 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 18 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
August 22 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 24 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
August 25 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
September 1 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
September 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 14 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
September 15 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
September 22 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 29 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
October 12 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre