Kenny Chesney to Donate All Proceeds From New Album to Virgin Island Relief

Kenny Chesney has announced the track list for his new album Songs for the Saints. Due July 27th, the LP is Chesney, a part-time resident in the Virgin Islands, putting his money where his mouth is: all proceeds from sales of the album will benefit the Love for Love City Fund for Virgin Island relief. The region is still recovering from Hurricane Irma, which decimated the island communities in September.

Recorded in Nashville, the album features lead single "Get Along," currently a Top 10 hit for the performer, and a number of all-star collaborations, including songs with Jimmy Buffett, Ziggy Marley and Mindy Smith. Buffett appears on "Trying to Reason With Hurricane Season," Marley on "Love for Love City" and Smith, the singer of the 2004 hit "Come to Jesus," on "Better Boat," a song written by Travis Meadows.

"I wanted to make a record that shows the spirit and resilience of the people who live on those islands, who are generationally tied to them, or are raising families there," Chesney says in a statement. "To me, it's about the hope, the strength, the joy and the courage they are bringing to the task of rebuilding after a kind of destruction no one has ever seen before. To let them know, they're not only not forgotten months later, but we're holding them up as inspiration – and offering help in any way that we can, including music. Because music heals, it inspires, and this is for them."

Chesney founded the Love for Love City Fund to help provide relief to those most in need in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, ensuring the aid is funneled in the right direction.

The singer recently broke an attendance record at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, performing for 55,238 fans at the home of the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles on June 9th. His summer stadium tour continues this weekend in Columbus, Ohio.

Here's the track list for Songs for the Saint, available to preorder on Friday.

1. "Songs for the Saints"

2. "Every Heart"

3. "Get Along"

4. "Pirate Song"

5. "Love for Love City" (with Ziggy Marley)

6. "Ends of the Earth"

7. "Gulf Moon"

8. "Island Rain"

9. "Trying to Reason With Hurricane Season" (with Jimmy Buffett)

10. "We'reAll Here"

11. "Better Boat" (with Mindy Smith)