Hear Kenny Chesney Urge Compassion in New Song 'Get Along'

After becoming the first artist in seven years to score a Number One live album on the Billboard 200 with November's Live in No Shoes Nation, Kenny Chesney has shown no signs of slowing down in 2018. Today he's released his buoyant single "Get Along," which sets an optimistic tone for his upcoming Trip Around the Sun Tour.

Written by Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman and Josh Osborne, the single encourages altruism in a world that only gets more complicated when one strays from savoring the simple pleasures. It's Chesney's first release from an upcoming album, and his first release since jumping to Warner Music Nashville in January after 20-plus years with BNA and Columbia Records.

Chesney's Trip Around The Sun Tour, which kicks off April 21st at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, stops at 18 stadiums and 21 amphitheaters across the country. Old Dominion will support the amphitheater dates as well as select stadium dates, while Thomas Rhett and Brandon Lay will join for the stadium shows.