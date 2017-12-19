See Kenny Chesney's Plaintive 'Jesus and Elvis' on 'Seth Meyers'

Kenny Chesney stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, chatting with Meyers and performing his song "Jesus and Elvis."

Chesney and two his bandmates took the stage together for an intimate performance of the Cosmic Hallelujah track, which was written by Hayes Carll, Allison Moorer and Matraca Berg. The live rendition is reminiscent of the recorded original in its simplicity, but Chesney and company slow the pace a bit and add a touch of gravitas to the tune. It's a somber, fitting choice for the holiday season too, given the mentions of Christmas lights and Christmas Eve in the lyrics.

In an interview with Meyers prior to his performance, Chesney discusses creating the album, contributing to hurricane relief efforts in St. John through the Love for Love City Foundation, and the Best Country Album Grammy nomination he received for Cosmic Hallelujah.

"I was nominated with Pink," he tells Meyers. "I was nominated with Mac McAnally, Grace Potter, and some other people. But this is the first time that I've been nominated for something solely that I created."

Cosmic Hallelujah, released in October 2016, is Chesney's 16th studio album. One year later in 2017, he assembled some of his best concert performance and collaborations for the double live album Live in No Shoes Nation. After a relatively quiet year in terms of touring, Chesney will ramp things back up in 2018 for his Trip Around the Sun Tour, visiting a series of stadiums starting in April.