Kenny Chesney Announces New Album 'Songs for the Saints'

Kenny Chesney has announced plans for his 17th studio album, titled Songs for the Saints and due to arrive July 27th.

Consisting of 12 songs and co-produced by Chesney with longtime collaborator Buddy Cannon, Songs for the Saints is Chesney's first project with his new record label Blue Chair/Warner Bros. Nashville, following more than 20 years of working with Sony or BMG imprints. Chesney co-wrote five of the set's new tunes, drawing ideas from his firsthand experiences with the devastation and ensuing recovery effort in the Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma.

"This is not a literal record," Chesney says in a release. "But it is an album about the refuges we all have, how temporary life is and the way we navigate to better places, dig in and face the destruction."

The album's first single "Get Along" is out now, hinting at the positive vibes Chesney alludes to in his description of the project, but the complete track listing and songwriter information have yet to be revealed.

Chesney is currently on his Trip Around the Sun World Tour, and just broke a personal attendance record in Milwaukee, Wisconsin drawing 43,526 fans to Miller Park on April 28th. The tour continues through August 25th with Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay.