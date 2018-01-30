Kenny Chesney Adds Amphitheater Shows to 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour

Kenny Chesney's massive stadium concerts have long been known as the country superstar's calling card, but 2018 he'll return to smaller digs for a newly announced series of amphitheater dates.

After announcing he would play 18 stadium shows in 2018, Chesney has now revealed 21 more concerts scheduled in amphitheaters around the nation. Representing his first full-scale tour in more than two years, Chesney's 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour will now kick off March 16th and 17th with a pair of shows at Las Vegas' The Joint, and will also include amphitheater stops in West Palm Beach, Florida; Bangor, Maine; Mountain View, California; and more. The tour will conclude with a two-night stand in Boston's Gillette Stadium, which is projected to break the venue's all-time attendance record with over 121,000 fans.

Chesney has tapped Old Dominion to open the new amphitheater shows, while Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay will support the tour's stadium dates.

Chesney's most recent release was the Live in No Shoes Nation double album, which collected nearly 30 tracks from his last 10 years of stadium shows. The album featured guest appearances from Taylor Swift, Eric Church and Zac Brown, among others, and debuted at the top of the all genre Billboard 200 when it was released in late 2017. On Sunday, Chesney was celebrating his first Grammy nomination as a solo artist, where he was up for Best Country Album for 2016's Cosmic Hallelujah.

Here's an updated list of Kenny Chesney's 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour dates:

March 16 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Joint

March 17 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Joint

April 21 – Tampa, Florida @ Raymond James Stadium

April 28 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Miller Park

May 5 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 10 – Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach

May 11 – Charlotte, North Carolina @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 12 – Raleigh, North Carolina @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 16 – Del Valle, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater

May 17 – The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 19 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

May 24 – West Palm Beach, Florida @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

May 26 – Atlanta, Georgia @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 31 – Noblesville, Indiana @ The Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 2 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Heinz Field

June 6 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 7 – Syracuse, New York @ Lakeview Amphitheater

June 9 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 15 – Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 16 – Columbus, Ohio @ MAPFRE Stadium

June 20 – Mountain View, California @ Shoreline Amphitheater

June 21 – Chula Vista, California @ Mattress Firm Amphitheater

June 23 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Chase Field

June 28 – West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

June 30 – Denver, Colorado @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High

July 3 – Stateline, Nevada @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Casino

July 5 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

July 7 – Seattle, Washington @ CenturyLink Field

July 12 – Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

July 14 – Kansas City, Missouri @ Arrowhead Stadium

July 19 – Southaven, Mississippi @ BankPlus Amphitheater

July 21 – St. Louis, Missouri @ Busch Stadium

July 26 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 28 – Chicago, Illinois @ Soldier Field

August 2 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Molson Canadian Amphitheater

August 4 – Detroit, Michigan @ Ford Field

August 11 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Nissan Stadium

August 16 – Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

August 18 – East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium

August 22 – Columbia, Maryland @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 24 – Foxborough, Massachusetts @ Gillette Stadium

August 25 – Foxborough, Massachusetts @ Gillette Stadium