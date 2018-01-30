Kenny Chesney Adds Amphitheater Shows to 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour

Kenny Chesney's massive stadium concerts have long been known as the country superstar's calling card, but 2018 he'll return to smaller digs for a newly announced series of amphitheater dates.
After announcing he would play 18 stadium shows in 2018, Chesney has now revealed 21 more concerts scheduled in amphitheaters around the nation. Representing his first full-scale tour in more than two years, Chesney's 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour will now kick off March 16th and 17th with a pair of shows at Las Vegas' The Joint, and will also include amphitheater stops in West Palm Beach, Florida; Bangor, Maine; Mountain View, California; and more. The tour will conclude with a two-night stand in Boston's Gillette Stadium, which is projected to break the venue's all-time attendance record with over 121,000 fans.
Chesney has tapped Old Dominion to open the new amphitheater shows, while Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay will support the tour's stadium dates.
Chesney's most recent release was the Live in No Shoes Nation double album, which collected nearly 30 tracks from his last 10 years of stadium shows. The album featured guest appearances from Taylor Swift, Eric Church and Zac Brown, among others, and debuted at the top of the all genre Billboard 200 when it was released in late 2017. On Sunday, Chesney was celebrating his first Grammy nomination as a solo artist, where he was up for Best Country Album for 2016's Cosmic Hallelujah.
Here's an updated list of Kenny Chesney's 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour dates:
March 16 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Joint
March 17 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Joint
April 21 – Tampa, Florida @ Raymond James Stadium
April 28 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Miller Park
May 5 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ U.S. Bank Stadium
May 10 – Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach
May 11 – Charlotte, North Carolina @ PNC Music Pavilion
May 12 – Raleigh, North Carolina @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 16 – Del Valle, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater
May 17 – The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 19 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
May 24 – West Palm Beach, Florida @ Coral Sky Amphitheater
May 26 – Atlanta, Georgia @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 31 – Noblesville, Indiana @ The Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 2 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Heinz Field
June 6 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
June 7 – Syracuse, New York @ Lakeview Amphitheater
June 9 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Lincoln Financial Field
June 15 – Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 16 – Columbus, Ohio @ MAPFRE Stadium
June 20 – Mountain View, California @ Shoreline Amphitheater
June 21 – Chula Vista, California @ Mattress Firm Amphitheater
June 23 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Chase Field
June 28 – West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater
June 30 – Denver, Colorado @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High
July 3 – Stateline, Nevada @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Casino
July 5 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
July 7 – Seattle, Washington @ CenturyLink Field
July 12 – Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
July 14 – Kansas City, Missouri @ Arrowhead Stadium
July 19 – Southaven, Mississippi @ BankPlus Amphitheater
July 21 – St. Louis, Missouri @ Busch Stadium
July 26 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 28 – Chicago, Illinois @ Soldier Field
August 2 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Molson Canadian Amphitheater
August 4 – Detroit, Michigan @ Ford Field
August 11 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Nissan Stadium
August 16 – Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
August 18 – East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium
August 22 – Columbia, Maryland @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 24 – Foxborough, Massachusetts @ Gillette Stadium
August 25 – Foxborough, Massachusetts @ Gillette Stadium