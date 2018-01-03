Watch Kelsea Ballerini Sing Shimmering Acoustic 'Unapologetically'

Kelsea Ballerini is still riding high off the release of her 2017 album Unapologetically as 2018 begins. On Tuesday, Ballerini started off the year with an acoustic performance of the album's title track at Radio Disney Country.

Related Kelsea Ballerini on 'Loss, Life, Love' of New Album 'Unapologetically' "My life has really come in three sections ... so that's what the album ended up being," says the singer, who releases a mature new record this week

Joined by two guitarists and a percussionist, Ballerini transforms the pop sheen of the anthemic love song into a gentle, rhythmic arrangement that retains the recording's harmonic hooks. She closes the performance with a self-aware joke about the tune's subject matter, saying, "All the sap, all the sap."

That "sap" may be on Ballerini's mind these days, as she and fellow country musician Morgan Evans tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on December 2nd. Ballerini's headlining Unapologetically Tour begins February 8th in Birmingham, Alabama, with singer-songwriter Walker Hayes supporting her throughout the run.