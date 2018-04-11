See Kelsea Ballerini's Playful 'I Hate Love Songs' on 'Corden'

Just days before she's due to perform during the 53rd annual ACM Awards, Kelsea Ballerini stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform her current single "I Hate Love Songs."

Related Kelsea Ballerini on 'Loss, Life, Love' of New Album 'Unapologetically' "My life has really come in three sections ... so that's what the album ended up being," says the singer, who releases a mature new record this week

A bluesy ballad that takes stock of a laundry list of romantic clichés – "pink hearts with glitter" and Valentine's dinner among them – "I Hate Love Songs" cleverly reveals that it is, in fact, also a love song. Beneath the glistening chandeliers on the Late Late Show stage, Ballerini offers up a soulful rendition of the tune, finishing with the playful ad lib, "Corden, I love you." The track is the second single off Ballerini's 2017 album Unapologetically, following the Number One hit "Legends."

Ballerini is nominated for two awards, Female Vocalist of the Year and Video of the Year (for "Legends"), at this Sunday's ACM Awards, airing live at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

Following the ACM Awards, Ballerini will resume her headlining tour with an April 19th stop in Portland, Oregon. She's also slated to perform at Stagecoach Music Festival on April 27th before hopping on Keith Urban's Graffiti U Tour starting June 15th.