Keith Urban Sets 'Graffiti U' Release Date, Reveals Track List

Two years after the release of the Grammy-nominated LP Ripcord, Keith Urban is set to unveil Graffiti U, a 13-track collection that has already spawned three buzzy songs: "Parallel Line," "Coming Home," with Julia Michaels, and the #MeToo movement-inspired "Female," which Urban debuted in performance at the CMA Awards last fall.

In January, when Urban announced his upcoming 58-city Graffiti U World Tour, the country-pop superstar packed the Exit/In, Nashville's storied rock club, treating attendees to a sneak peek of material from the upcoming album, including "Same Heart" and the LP closer, "Steal My Thunder." The striking cover photo for the album was shot by former Rolling Stone chief photographer Mark Seliger. See the cover photo and Graffiti U track list below.

"I was toying with the letter 'U,'" Urban told Rolling Stone Country of the process he went through in naming the album and impending tour. "Obviously it's the first letter of my last name, but I liked that when you say it, it's also the word 'You.' For me, that's the listener, that's the audience. The sound of words is a big thing to me – Ripcord was like that, Fuse was like that. Fuse and Ripcord denoted a certain kind of energy in the word to me. 'Graffiti' to me felt very uninhibited, artistic, liberated expression. 'Graffiti' to me is a blank canvas and pure artistic expression upon that."

Graffiti U will be released April 27th, and is available for pre-order beginning this Friday, April 6th. The Graffiti U World Tour kicks off June 15th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis , Missouri .

Here's the Graffiti U track listing:



"Coming Home"

"Never Comin' Down"

"Same Heart"

"My Wave"

"Parallel Line"

"Drop Top"

"Way Too Long"

"Horses"

"Gemini"

"Texas Time"

"Love the Way It Hurts (So Good)"

"Female"

"Steal My Thunder"