See Keith Urban's Spirited 'Coming Home' on 'Kimmel'

Days after releasing his latest album Graffiti U, Keith Urban stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform a couple of the album's cuts, including the current Julia Michaels-assisted single "Coming Home."

Performing for a large crowd on an outdoor stage, Urban and his band kicked off "Coming Home" with the reimagined guitar lick from Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried." Michaels, who co-wrote the song and also makes an appearance on the recorded version, was not on hand for the Kimmel performance, with her portion of the song taking place on a large screen behind the band.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone Country, Urban said of "Coming Home," "It was really beautiful, how the whole thing was quite organic. That [Haggard] sample drove what became the story in the lyric as well. I didn't set out to write a song called 'Coming Home,' but hearing that sample in that context drove all of that out."

Urban also performed Graffiti U cut "Same Heart," a poignant depiction of life after heartbreak with a poppy, electro-inspired chorus.

Urban kicks off his Graffiti U World Tour with guest Kelsea Ballerini on June 15th in St. Louis, Missouri.