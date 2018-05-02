Trending

See Keith Urban's Spirited 'Coming Home' on 'Kimmel'

Urban also entertains the audience with 'Same Heart' from his newly released album 'Graffiti U'

Keith Urban performs his new song "Coming Home" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

Days after releasing his latest album Graffiti U, Keith Urban stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform a couple of the album's cuts, including the current Julia Michaels-assisted single "Coming Home."

Performing for a large crowd on an outdoor stage, Urban and his band kicked off "Coming Home" with the reimagined guitar lick from Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried." Michaels, who co-wrote the song and also makes an appearance on the recorded version, was not on hand for the Kimmel performance, with her portion of the song taking place on a large screen behind the band.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone Country, Urban said of "Coming Home," "It was really beautiful, how the whole thing was quite organic. That [Haggard] sample drove what became the story in the lyric as well. I didn't set out to write a song called 'Coming Home,' but hearing that sample in that context drove all of that out."

Urban also performed Graffiti U cut "Same Heart," a poignant depiction of life after heartbreak with a poppy, electro-inspired chorus.

Urban kicks off his Graffiti U World Tour with guest Kelsea Ballerini on June 15th in St. Louis, Missouri.