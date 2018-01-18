Keith Urban Announces 2018 Graffiti U World Tour, New Album

One of Keith Urban's earliest showcases in Nashville took place at the Exit/In, a beloved rock club northwest of downtown that has been operating for more than 40 years. By his recollection, Urban's performance didn't go so well: former Capitol Records boss Jimmy Bowen was there long enough to hear part of one song before heading for the door.

Related Inside Country Radio's Dark History of Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Scores of women looking for radio play and professional opportunities say they've been subjected to harassment during station visits, conventions

"In Jimmy's defense, I think I was a long way from being ready for what I was trying to do. I had a lot of work to still do," says Urban, laughing at the memory.

Years later, Urban is one of the biggest stars on Capitol's Nashville roster, and small rock venues like the Exit/In are largely a thing of the past when it comes to his touring plans. But Urban threw a curveball on Wednesday night, packing the club to capacity to play a free surprise show and unveil plans for his Graffiti U World Tour and forthcoming album, also titled Graffiti U.

Kicking off June 15th in St. Louis, Missouri, the Graffiti U World Tour spans 58 shows in the U.S. and Canada and will feature support from Kelsea Ballerini. The name for the tour and album combines a couple of separate ideas that Urban found appealing.

"I was toying with the letter 'U,'" he tells Rolling Stone Country. "Obviously it's the first letter of my last name, but I liked that when you say it, it's also the word 'You.' For me, that's the listener, that's the audience."

The "Graffiti" portion of the title was more of a sensation.

"The sound of words is a big thing to me – Ripcord was like that, Fuse was like that. Fuse and Ripcord denoted a certain kind of energy in the word to me," he says. "'Graffiti' to me felt very uninhibited, artistic, liberated expression. 'Graffiti' to me is a blank canvas and pure artistic expression upon that."

Details around the album, along with its release date, are still scarce, but Urban notes that it will be "very much cut from the Ripcord cloth," in terms of both its studio-focused genesis and versatility for live shows. Following a live-streamed set of his hits – and a performance of Camila Cabello's "Never Be the Same" with Ballerini – Urban returned to the Exit/In stage to perform some of the new songs, including "Steal My Thunder" and "Same Heart."





Still undecided is whether "Female," Urban's topical release around the #MeToo Movement, will make the album or just exist as a standalone. Urban says he is in the process of sequencing his finished tracks to get the best feel. Perhaps predictably, the well-intentioned song was met with both praise and criticism in a country ecosystem that is struggling to support and sustain its female entertainers.

"Even though I didn't write it, it spoke to me the first time I heard it," says Urban of the song written by Shane McAnally, Nicolle Galyon and Ross Copperman. "I went in and cut it with that 'want' for it to be out. Once it does whatever it does past that, I have no control over, and I just let it go. And I'm back into making my record. I've said what I wanted to say and I'm now back into making the album."

Urban took a similar approach to recording Graffiti U, clearing the slate and refusing to place restrictions on his ideas or creative process.

"It's why I don't have any [of my] awards in my studio," he says. "I don't have any of that stuff anywhere because I like it to be as blank a canvas as it was the very first time I made a record."

Here are the Graffiti U World Tour dates:

June 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortage Music Center

June 22 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 5 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

July 6 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

July 8 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

July 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 14 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 20 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 21 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 22 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 29 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 4 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 5 – Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 10 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 12 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 15 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 17 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Aug. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 25 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 26 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Sept. 7 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 8 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 14 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 15 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

Sept. 19 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

Sept. 21 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Sept. 22 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sept. 23 – Calgary, AB @ ScotiaBank Saddledome

Sept. 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 27 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

Sept. 28 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

Sept. 29 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center

Oct. 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 5 – Laughlin, NV @ Laughlin Event Center

Oct. 12 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

Oct. 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Oct. 14 – Grand Forks, ND @ Ralph Engelstad Arena

Oct. 18 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

Oct. 19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Oct. 20 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 24 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

Oct. 25 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

Oct. 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Oct. 28 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

Nov. 1 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

Nov. 2 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Nov. 3 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center