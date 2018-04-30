See Kacey Musgraves' Dreamlike 'Space Cowboy' Video

Kacey Musgraves discovers new reserves of inner strength in her new video for "Space Cowboy," working through a devastating breakup to come out better on the other side.

Filmed in Mexico City by director Courtney Phillips, the cinematic video tells its story through color and shadow while Musgraves' wounded ballad slowly transforms into an empowering anthem. Her post-romance world is hazy and clouded at first, confined to empty rooms with broken windows while her ex gallops through a tropical village. But the power dynamic soon shifts, with golden rays of morning sun shining down on Musgraves and black clouds gathering over her now-disillusioned cowboy.

Co-written by the Texas native with Luke Laird and Shane McAnally, the insightful track is the second single from Musgraves' third studio album Golden Hour, which bowed at Number One on the Billboard Country Albums chart upon release. Musgraves is currently on tour with Little Big Town and will make her Saturday Night Live debut on May 12th. She'll join Harry Styles for his ongoing world tour beginning June 5th in Dallas, and her Oh, What a World: Tour kicks off October 13th with shows in Europe, the U.K. and Ireland.