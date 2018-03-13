See Kacey Musgraves' Hopeful New Song 'Rainbow' at C2C Festival

Kacey Musgraves has revealed another song off her upcoming Golden Hour album, posting a live video of her performance of "Rainbow" to Twitter after three shows in the U.K. and Ireland during the 2018 C2C: Country to Country Festival.

Writing that the song is dedicated to "anyone with any kind of weight on their shoulders," Musgraves has been performing the brighter-days ballad in concert for years, but now appears to have swapped out its solo-acoustic arrangement in favor of a more vibrant combination – pairing her heartwarming, optimistic vocals with an uplifting piano melody.

"The sky is finally open, the rain and wind stopped blown' / But you're stuck out in the same old storm again," goes the chorus. "Hold tight to your umbrella, darlin' I'm just tryin' to tell ya / That there's always been a rainbow hangin' over your head."

“Rainbow” will be on the new album March 30th 🌈☔️ I love this song so much. Was my Memaw’s favorite before she passed and we played it at her funeral. It’s for anyone with any kind of weight on their shoulders. pic.twitter.com/sXvLoKhmKL — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) March 13, 2018

As previously reported, "Rainbow" will serve as the final track on Musgraves' third studio album Golden Hour, which arrives March 30th. Two other tracks have already been released, including the ethereal country pop of "Space Cowboy" and the romantic twang of "Butterflies."

Musgraves also used her overseas trip to announce a new round of tour news, telling fans in London's O2 Arena about her upcoming Oh, What a World Tour. The Texas native will return to the U.K. and Europe for the fall 2018 run, which kicks off October 21st in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and includes 12 shows so far. Leading up to that, Musgraves will tour this spring as part of Little Big Town's the Breakers Tour, and is set to join pop superstar Harry Styles' tour on June 6th in Dallas, Texas.

Golden Hour track listing:

1. "Slow Burn"

2. "Lonely Weekend"

3. "Butterflies"

4. "Oh, What a World"

5. "Mother"

6. "Love Is a Wild Thing"

7. "Space Cowboy"

8. "Happy & Sad"

9. "Velvet Elvis"

10. "Wonder Woman"

11. "High Horse"

12. "Golden Hour"

13. "Rainbow"