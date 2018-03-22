Hear Kacey Musgraves' Groovy New Disco Jam 'High Horse'

Kacey Musgraves has made no bones about the pop music influences on her new LP Golden Hour, but her new song "High Horse" may be the most radical departure yet.

Debuted today on Apple Music's Beats1, "High Horse" bears the hallmarks of Musgraves' songwriting, with sharp wordplay, double entendres, and a perfectly executed put down. "Why don't you giddy-up, giddy-up, and ride straight out of this town," she sings on the refrain, invoking some imagery from her home state of Texas as she compares a conceited acquaintance to a prize pony.

That's just about where the similarities end to Musgraves' previous work, however. Previously released single "Butterflies" hints at fresh pop and electronic touches, but "High Horse" leans fully into it with synth flourishes and a spritely disco beat. That's no coincidence, as she told Beats1's Zane Lowe. "I was on a huge Bee Gees kick whenever I was making this album and I was intrigued by the thought of a world where Bee Gees kind of meets country music," Musgraves said. "These days I only see music really as falling into two two genres, good or bad."

Golden Hour, arriving March 30th, is Musgraves' fourth studio album and first of completely original material since 2015's Pageant Material. Musgraves is currently on the road supporting Little Big Town on the Breakers Tour, which stops tonight in Grand Rapids, Michigan.