Kacey Musgraves joined global music icon Elton John for an episode of his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show Elton John's Rocket Hour, where the theme, show after show, continues to be "music you know, music you don't know, and music you should know."

During their conversation, the pair discussed lyrics the musician finds impossible to write to, the state of country music in his native U.K, and Musgraves' upcoming tour with – and their mutual admiration of – singer Harry Styles.

"That's a strange billing, but it's a great billing," John said of the trek with Styles, impressed that it was Styles who asked Musgraves to join him. "His music and your music, I think, will appeal to the same people. I love things like that."

"I think it's gonna be an interesting but really fun time, with the direction that his new record just went and the way that mine has gone," Musgraves says in reference to the just released Golden Hour, which she has termed "space country." "I kind of think that it'll really work. I just appreciate when anybody wants to support other genres."

Elsewhere the two discuss current records where spaces remain relatively uncluttered, with Musgraves noting, "It takes a lot of balls to have space in your records and in your lyrics because, intrinsically, you just want to fill up a space. You think that it makes it better, but not."