Justin Townes Earle Details 2018 Solo Acoustic Tour

Justin Townes Earle has a habit of doing things on his own terms. Last year, he broke with convention in leaving Nashville for Omaha, Nebraska to cut his latest LP, the acclaimed Kids in the Street. This spring, he's hitting the road for a fresh, 34-date tour, which he'll be conducting all on his own in a solo acoustic format.

Earle frequently performs by himself, but the news is a break in its own way given that Kids in the Street was one of his most fleshed-out records, one that thrived on its full-band arrangements. The Music City native will nonetheless be right at home, considering he'll be playing the sorts of theaters and small clubs where he's most comfortable.

He begins his trek at Pitchfork Social in Salt Spring Island, British Columbia on May 6th and wraps things up six weeks later at the Crocodile in Seattle, Washington. Those two gigs are only 100 miles away from each other, but in between Earle loops around the country, hitting cities like St. Paul, Minnesota, Brooklyn, New York, and Austin, Texas before returning to the west coast.

The full list of Justin Townes Earle's spring tour dates:

May 6 – Salt Spring Island, BC @ Pitchfork Social

May 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

May 9 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

May 10 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

May 11 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

May 12 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

May 14 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

May 15 – Evanston, IL @ Space

May 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ The HI-FI

May 17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Café

May 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

May 19 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

May 20 – Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre @ The Egg

May 21 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

May 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

May 25 – Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts

May 26 – Hamden, CT @ The Space Ballroom

May 27 – Amagansett, NY @ The Stephen Talkhouse

May 29 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere Music Hall

May 30 – Raleigh, NY @ Stag’s Head Music Hall

May 31 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre

June 1 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

June 2 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

June 4 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

June 5 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live

June 6 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

June 7 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

June 8 – Roswell, NM @ The Liberty

June 10 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

June 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

June 13 – Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse

June 15 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

June 16 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile