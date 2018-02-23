Justin Townes Earle Details 2018 Solo Acoustic Tour

Justin Townes Earle has a habit of doing things on his own terms. Last year, he broke with convention in leaving Nashville for Omaha, Nebraska to cut his latest LP, the acclaimed Kids in the Street. This spring, he's hitting the road for a fresh, 34-date tour, which he'll be conducting all on his own in a solo acoustic format.
Earle frequently performs by himself, but the news is a break in its own way given that Kids in the Street was one of his most fleshed-out records, one that thrived on its full-band arrangements. The Music City native will nonetheless be right at home, considering he'll be playing the sorts of theaters and small clubs where he's most comfortable.
He begins his trek at Pitchfork Social in Salt Spring Island, British Columbia on May 6th and wraps things up six weeks later at the Crocodile in Seattle, Washington. Those two gigs are only 100 miles away from each other, but in between Earle loops around the country, hitting cities like St. Paul, Minnesota, Brooklyn, New York, and Austin, Texas before returning to the west coast.
The full list of Justin Townes Earle's spring tour dates:
May 6 – Salt Spring Island, BC @ Pitchfork Social
May 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
May 9 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
May 10 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
May 11 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
May 12 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
May 14 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
May 15 – Evanston, IL @ Space
May 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ The HI-FI
May 17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Café
May 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
May 19 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
May 20 – Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre @ The Egg
May 21 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
May 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
May 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
May 25 – Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts
May 26 – Hamden, CT @ The Space Ballroom
May 27 – Amagansett, NY @ The Stephen Talkhouse
May 29 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere Music Hall
May 30 – Raleigh, NY @ Stag’s Head Music Hall
May 31 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre
June 1 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
June 2 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
June 4 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
June 5 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live
June 6 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
June 7 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater
June 8 – Roswell, NM @ The Liberty
June 10 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
June 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
June 13 – Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse
June 15 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
June 16 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile