See Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton's Nashville Reunion for 'Tennessee Whiskey'

Justin Timberlake's Man of the Woods Tour made a stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night, so it was only appropriate that Timberlake's pal and collaborator Chris Stapleton would show up for a duet on "Tennessee Whiskey."

Timberlake teases the selection with a four count, and the crowd erupts as Stapleton picks out the instantly recognizable intro on his guitar. As with previous performances of the song, Stapleton and Timberlake each take a verse and Stapleton offers up a fiery guitar solo in the bridge – supported by the horns from Timberlake's Tennessee Kids – that leads into a full-on audience in a sing-along.

"Tennessee Whiskey" appears on Stapleton's 2015 debut studio album Traveller. Penned by Dean Dillon and Linda Hargrove, it's been recorded by David Allan Coe and George Jones, whose version from the 1983 album Shine On was released as a single. The song became a viral sensation when Stapleton and Timberlake first performed it together at the 2015 CMA Awards, an eight-minute performance that rocketed Stapleton into stardom. Since then, Stapleton returned the favor by appearing on "Say Something," from Timberlake's 2018 album Man of the Woods.

Stapleton is on tour through mid-Fall, with his next date happning May 26th at the Country 500 in Daytona, Florida.