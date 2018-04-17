Trending

See Joshua Hedley's Forlorn 'I Never (Shed a Tear)' Video

Set in a Chinese restaurant, the clip for the ironically melancholy tune comes just days before the release of Hedley's debut LP

Joshua Hedley's Third Man Records debut 'Mr. Jukebox' arrives Friday, April 20th.

Joshua Hedley goes in search of a reversal of fortune in the new video for the forlorn "I Never (Shed a Tear)," where Eastern cuisine meets country & western style. Seated at a booth in a Chinese restaurant, Hedley pulls a series of slips of paper from a number of fortune cookies before getting up to join his band in a darkly lit corner of the eatery.

"I Never (Shed a Tear)" offers a thrilling, if downcast, glimpse into Mr. Jukebox, Hedley's forthcoming album on Jack White's Third Man Records. Hedley's inspirations, from Country Music Hall of Famers Ray Price and Faron Young to lesser-known but no less legendary Bakersfield musician Wynn Stewart, are celebrated throughout the aptly titled Mr. Jukebox, which lovingly emulates classic country with everything from tear-jerking ballads to fiddle-driven dance tunes like the album's toe-tapping title track.

Mr. Jukebox will be available this Friday, April 20th.