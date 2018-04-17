See Joshua Hedley's Forlorn 'I Never (Shed a Tear)' Video

Joshua Hedley goes in search of a reversal of fortune in the new video for the forlorn "I Never (Shed a Tear)," where Eastern cuisine meets country & western style. Seated at a booth in a Chinese restaurant, Hedley pulls a series of slips of paper from a number of fortune cookies before getting up to join his band in a darkly lit corner of the eatery.

Related Watch Joshua Hedley Live a Honky-Tonk Dream in 'Mr. Jukebox' Video Song is an homage to Hedley's nickname and the title track to his debut album on Jack White's Third Man Records

"I Never (Shed a Tear)" offers a thrilling, if downcast, glimpse into Mr. Jukebox, Hedley's forthcoming album on Jack White's Third Man Records. Hedley's inspirations, from Country Music Hall of Famers Ray Price and Faron Young to lesser-known but no less legendary Bakersfield musician Wynn Stewart, are celebrated throughout the aptly titled Mr. Jukebox, which lovingly emulates classic country with everything from tear-jerking ballads to fiddle-driven dance tunes like the album's toe-tapping title track.

Mr. Jukebox will be available this Friday, April 20th.

