See Joshua Hedley's Pristine Performance of 'I Never (Shed a Tear)'

When Joshua Hedley made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in April, the honor realized a dream of the Florida native: to sing country music on the genre's most hallowed stage. His journey to the Opry circle is charted in a new episode of the series My Opry Debut, which also includes a clip of Hedley performing his song "I Never (Shed a Tear)" at an East Nashville haunt.

The full performance premieres on Rolling Stone Country and finds Hedley singing the mournful ballad in the Fond Object record shop. The vocalist offers a pristine delivery, reinforcing his reputation as one of country's new crop of must-hear live performers. "I Never (Shed a Tear)" appears on Hedley's debut album Mr. Jukebox, released via Jack White's Third Man Records.

"I'm writing and singing sad songs for sad people. It's all personal and it's all sincere," he told Rolling Stone earlier this year. "That's what country music is."

Currently on the road, Hedley will perform a string of dates in Australia and New Zealand in July, before embarking on a U.K. tour in September. He'll return to the U.S. later that month for a run that includes an appearance at the Nashville-area Pilgrimage Festival.