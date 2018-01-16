Jordan Davis Preps Debut Album 'Home State'

As he prepares to kick off his headlining tour in February, "Singles You Up" performer Jordan Davis has revealed plans to release his debut album Home State on March 23rd.

The Louisiana native co-wrote all 12 tracks on the forthcoming album, including "Singles You Up," a sleek mix of pop country and Southern-flavored R&B that is currently inside the top 25 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Rolling Stone Country premiered the song's cinematic video last week.

Produced by pop-rock guitarist Paul DiGiovanni of the band Boys Like Girls (who has also co-penned Dan + Shay's Number One hit "How Not To" and produced projects for rising country singers Brandon Lay and Jackie Lee), Home State also features Davis' previously released tracks "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot" and "Take It From Me."

'Singles You Up' was actually one of the last songs we wrote for the album," Davis recently told Rolling Stone Country. "I went back in and wrote a couple more with my producer that we're looking pretty hard at. It's been thrown into fast-forward."



After signing with Universal Music Group Nashville in 2016, the singer-songwriter has begun to earn attention as a new-school compatriot of genre-blurring stars like Sam Hunt. "Singles You Up" plays off a lighthearted romantic rivalry, and after landing on Spotify's all-genre Global Viral 50 chart has accumulated more that 26 million on-demand streams to date.

Davis toured as part of Kip Moore's Plead the Fifth Tour in 2017, and will embark on his first headlining run – the White Wine and Whiskey Tour – on February 2nd in West Peoria, Illinois. The tour will include a dozen club dates across the country with special guest Jillian Jacqueline, and wraps up March 22nd in St. Louis.

Here is the complete track listing for Jordan Davis' Home State:

1. "Take It From Me" (Jordan Davis, Jason Gantt, Jacob Davis)

2. "Going 'Round" (Jordan Davis, Ben Daniel, Pavel Dovgalyuk)

3. "More Than I Know" (Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Blair Daly)

4. "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot" (Jordan Davis, Lonnie Fowler)

5. "Singles You Up" (Jordan Davis, Justin Ebach, Steven Dale Jones)

6. "Sundowners" (Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins)

7. "Tough to Tie Down" (Jordan Davis, Jeff Middleton, Seth Ennis)

8. "Made That Way" (Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Scooter Carusoe)

9. "So Do I" (Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Jamie Paulin)

10. "Selfish" (Jordan Davis, Jason Gantt, Joshua Wade Door)

11. "Dreamed You Did" (Jordan Davis, Shane Minor, Jonathan Singleton)

12. "Leaving New Orleans" (Jordan Davis, Lonnie Fowler, David Frasier)