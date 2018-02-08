Trending

John Prine Announces New Album 'The Tree of Forgiveness'

Legendary singer-songwriter offers heartrending track "Summer's End" as preview of first LP of new music in over 13 years

"Summer's End" is the first track released from John Prine's upcoming album, 'The Tree of Forgiveness.'

John Prine has set April 13th as the release date for his first album of all-new material in more than 13 years. The Tree of Forgiveness, on the iconic singer-songwriter's own Oh Boy label, was produced by Dave Cobb, the Grammy winner who has helmed projects for Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell and Mary Chapin Carpenter, among others. [Listen to the new track, "Summer's End," co-written by Prine with Pat McLaughlin.]

Recorded at Nashville's RCA Studio A, the album features several Prine co-writes with such noted tunesmiths as Roger Cook (the pair previously co-wrote George Strait's 1998 chart-topper "I Just Want to Dance With You"), the Black Key's Dan Auerbach, Keith Sykes and Phil Spector. Special guests on the record include Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires.

Beginning in April and running throughout the remainder of 2018, the reigning Americana Music Association's Artist of the Year will be on tour, with several special guests on various dates. Sturgill Simpson appears with Prine at his Radio City Music Hall concert in New York on the new album's release date. Every concert ticket sold will include a CD copy of The Tree of Forgiveness upon its release. Other special guests throughout the tour will include Milk Carton Kids, Tyler Childers, Sam Outlaw, Margo Price, Colter Wall, Amanda Shires, Valerie June and others. More information on concert dates and ticket sales is available at Prine's official website.

The Tree of Forgiveness is now available for pre-order.

The Tree of Forgiveness track listing (and songwriter credits):

1. "Knockin' on Your Screen Door" (Prine, McLaughlin)
2. "I Have Met My Love Today" featuring Brandi Carlile (Prine, Cook)
3. "Egg & Daughter Nite, Lincoln Nebraska, 1967 (Crazy Bone)" (Prine, McLaughlin)
4. "Summer's End" (Prine, McLaughlin)
5. "Caravan of Fools" (Prine, Auerbach, McLaughlin)
6. "The Lonesome Friends of Science" (Prine)
7. "No Ordinary Blue" (Prine, Sykes)
8. "Boundless Love" (Prine, Auerbach, McLaughlin)
9. "God Only Knows" (Prine, Spector)
10. "When I Get to Heaven" (Prine)

John Prine 2018 Tour dates:

April 11 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon's Place
April 13 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall April 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theatre
April 25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
April 27 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
April 28 – Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre
May 11- Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater (*tickets excluded from album bundle)
May 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Hall
May 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Theatre
May 19 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
May 23 – Folsom, CA @ Harris Center
May 24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
June 1 –Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
June 2 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
June 8 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
June 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
June 13 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Theatre
June 15 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
June 16 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Theatre
June 29 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Center
June 30 – Austin, TX @ Bass Hall
July 14 – Somerset, KY @ Musicians Festival
July 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall
August 2 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Kelvingrove Bandstand
August 3 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Town Hall
August 5 – Cambridge, U.K. @ Cambridge Folk Festival
August 8 – Oslo, Norway @ Konserthurst
August 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
August 13 – Dublin, Ireland @ National Concert Hall
September 14 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braum Center
September 15 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
September 19 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center
September 21 – Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Theatre
September 22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
September 28 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre
October 3 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
October 5-6 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
November 7 – Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center
November 8 – Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre
November 10 – Denver, CO @ Buell Center
December 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Theatre
December 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
December 15 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre