John Prine Announces New Album 'The Tree of Forgiveness'

John Prine has set April 13th as the release date for his first album of all-new material in more than 13 years. The Tree of Forgiveness, on the iconic singer-songwriter's own Oh Boy label, was produced by Dave Cobb, the Grammy winner who has helmed projects for Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell and Mary Chapin Carpenter, among others. [Listen to the new track, "Summer's End," co-written by Prine with Pat McLaughlin.]
Beginning in April and running throughout the remainder of 2018, the reigning Americana Music Association's Artist of the Year will be on tour, with several special guests on various dates. Sturgill Simpson appears with Prine at his Radio City Music Hall concert in New York on the new album's release date. Every concert ticket sold will include a CD copy of The Tree of Forgiveness upon its release. Other special guests throughout the tour will include Milk Carton Kids, Tyler Childers, Sam Outlaw, Margo Price, Colter Wall, Amanda Shires, Valerie June and others. More information on concert dates and ticket sales is available at Prine's official website.
The Tree of Forgiveness is now available for pre-order.
The Tree of Forgiveness track listing (and songwriter credits):
1. "Knockin' on Your Screen Door" (Prine, McLaughlin)
2. "I Have Met My Love Today" featuring Brandi Carlile (Prine, Cook)
4. "Summer's End" (Prine, McLaughlin)
5. "Caravan of Fools" (Prine, Auerbach, McLaughlin)
6. "The Lonesome Friends of Science" (Prine)
7. "No Ordinary Blue" (Prine, Sykes)
8. "Boundless Love" (Prine, Auerbach, McLaughlin)
9. "God Only Knows" (Prine, Spector)
10. "When I Get to Heaven" (Prine)
John Prine 2018 Tour dates:
April 11 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon's Place
April 13 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall April 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theatre
April 25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
April 27 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
April 28 – Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre
May 11- Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater (*tickets excluded from album bundle)
May 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Hall
May 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Theatre
May 19 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
May 23 – Folsom, CA @ Harris Center
May 24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
June 1 –Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
June 2 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
June 8 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
June 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
June 13 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Theatre
June 15 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
June 16 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Theatre
June 29 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Center
June 30 – Austin, TX @ Bass Hall
July 14 – Somerset, KY @ Musicians Festival
December 15 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre