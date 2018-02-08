John Prine Announces New Album 'The Tree of Forgiveness'

John Prine has set April 13th as the release date for his first album of all-new material in more than 13 years. The Tree of Forgiveness, on the iconic singer-songwriter's own Oh Boy label, was produced by Dave Cobb, the Grammy winner who has helmed projects for Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell and Mary Chapin Carpenter, among others. [Listen to the new track, "Summer's End," co-written by Prine with Pat McLaughlin.]

Recorded at Nashville 's RCA Studio A, the album features several Prine co-writes with such noted tunesmiths as Roger Cook (the pair previously co-wrote George Strait 's 1998 chart-topper "I Just Want to Dance With You"), the Black Key's Dan Auerbach, Keith Sykes and Phil Spector. Special guests on the record include Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires.

Beginning in April and running throughout the remainder of 2018, the reigning Americana Music Association's Artist of the Year will be on tour, with several special guests on various dates. Sturgill Simpson appears with Prine at his Radio City Music Hall concert in New York on the new album's release date. Every concert ticket sold will include a CD copy of The Tree of Forgiveness upon its release. Other special guests throughout the tour will include Milk Carton Kids, Tyler Childers, Sam Outlaw, Margo Price, Colter Wall, Amanda Shires, Valerie June and others. More information on concert dates and ticket sales is available at Prine's official website.

The Tree of Forgiveness is now available for pre-order.

Oh Boy Records

The Tree of Forgiveness track listing (and songwriter credits):



1. "Knockin' on Your Screen Door" (Prine, McLaughlin)

2. "I Have Met My Love Today" featuring Brandi Carlile (Prine, Cook)

3. "Egg & Daughter Nite, Lincoln Nebraska , 1967 (Crazy Bone)" (Prine, McLaughlin)

4. "Summer's End" (Prine, McLaughlin)

5. "Caravan of Fools" (Prine, Auerbach, McLaughlin)

6. "The Lonesome Friends of Science" (Prine)

7. "No Ordinary Blue" (Prine, Sykes)

8. "Boundless Love" (Prine, Auerbach, McLaughlin)

9. "God Only Knows" (Prine, Spector)

10. "When I Get to Heaven" (Prine)

John Prine 2018 Tour dates: