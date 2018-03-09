Jason Isbell: Don't Buy My Record Store Day EP

Fans of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will have the opportunity to pick up a limited-edition copy of the band's 2008 EP Live at Twist & Shout 11.16.07 via New West on vinyl this Record Store Day, but Isbell himself doesn't recommend it.



Related See Jason Isbell Perform Drive-By Truckers' 'Outfit' at Hall of Fame As the Hall's artist-in-residence, Isbell performed with wife Amanda Shires, Emmylou Harris and his band the 400 Unit

The Grammy-winning Americana singer-songwriter cautioned fans on Twitter on Friday about the re-release, saying "it's not very good" and that's it's a project from "before I owned my record label so I can't do much about it."

Instead, Isbell said a new live album based on the band's sold-out, six-night stand at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in October 2017 is currently in the works.



Hey guys if you can’t get your hands on our live EP re-release for Record Store Day, don’t worry! It’s not very good! That was back before I owned my record label so I can’t do much about it. Cheers! — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) March 9, 2018

For unswayed fans hoping to pick up a copy of Live at Twist & Shout, recorded in Denver, the re-release will be limited to 3,000 vinyl copies at independent record stores participating in Record Store Day on Saturday, April 21st. Isbell released his 2007 solo debut, Sirens of the Ditch, and the original CD release of Live at Twist & Shout via New West Records. He now owns his own label, Southeastern Records.



The 2007 live set marks the first recorded appearance of his band the 400 Unit, only a few months after his split from Drive-By Truckers became public, and showcases tracks from his debut alongside Truckers staples "Danko/Manuel" and "Outfit," which he performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame in December as the Hall's artist-in-residence. The EP also includes a cover of Van Morrison's "Into the Mystic."