Jason Isbell: Don't Buy My Record Store Day EP

Singer-songwriter says that 2008 EP 'Live at Twist & Shout,' being released without his approval, is "not very good"

Jason Isbell has cautioned fans from buying a 2008 EP that is being reissued for Record Store Day. Credit: Erika Goldring/GettyImages

Fans of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will have the opportunity to pick up a limited-edition copy of the band's 2008 EP Live at Twist & Shout 11.16.07 via New West on vinyl this Record Store Day, but Isbell himself doesn't recommend it.

The Grammy-winning Americana singer-songwriter cautioned fans on Twitter on Friday about the re-release, saying "it's not very good" and that's it's a project from "before I owned my record label so I can't do much about it."

Instead, Isbell said a new live album based on the band's sold-out, six-night stand at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in October 2017 is currently in the works.

For unswayed fans hoping to pick up a copy of Live at Twist & Shout, recorded in Denver, the re-release will be limited to 3,000 vinyl copies at independent record stores participating in Record Store Day on Saturday, April 21st. Isbell released his 2007 solo debut, Sirens of the Ditch, and the original CD release of Live at Twist & Shout via New West Records. He now owns his own label, Southeastern Records.

The 2007 live set marks the first recorded appearance of his band the 400 Unit, only a few months after his split from Drive-By Truckers became public, and showcases tracks from his debut alongside Truckers staples "Danko/Manuel" and "Outfit," which he performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame in December as the Hall's artist-in-residence. The EP also includes a cover of Van Morrison's "Into the Mystic."