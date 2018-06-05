Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Dawes Lead 2019 Cayamo Cruise Lineup

The 12th edition of the annual Cayamo cruise, also known as "A Journey Through Song," sails February 10th through the 17th with more than 100 shows in six music venues spotlighting dozens of Americana and roots-music performers including Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Dawes, Keb' Mo', Billy Bragg, Carlene Carter, Indigo Girls, Josh Ritter, Buddy Miller and more.

Sailing from Tampa , Florida to Montego Bay , Jamaica , and Costa Maya, Mexico , the seven-day cruise offers the opportunity to experience rare collaborative performances, jam sessions, storytelling and other one-of-a-kind adventures, with music at the heart of entire high-seas voyage.

Other artists set for sail on the 2019 edition include Amanda Shires, Chuck Cannon, Jerry Douglas Trio, Justin Townes Earle, Kasey Chambers & the Fireside Disciples, Mary Gauthier, Paul Thorn, Raul Malo, The War and Treaty, Wood Brothers and Tommy Emmanuel with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Coordinated by Atlanta company Sixthman, Cayamo's lineups in the past dozen years have included a diverse musical roster with the 2018 edition featuring John Prine, Lee Ann Womack, Richard Thompson, Patty Griffin, Brandi Carlile and many others. In 2016, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton were among those who cruised and crooned for fellow passengers. That same year, Buddy Miller curated a CD featuring performers from the two previous year's cruises titled Cayamo Sessions at Sea. Among those spotlighted were Womack and Miller himself, on a striking duet of the Loretta Lynn-Conway Twitty classic, "After the Fire Is Gone."

"Buddy Miller does so many things well, but he really understands classic country music," Womack told Rolling Stone Country. "So any time Buddy asks me to sing, I'm in, because I know it will be something really special. But to go on a cruise with so many artists I love to do it? Well, that's awesome."

Information on the 2019 cruise will be available at the official Cayamo website.

