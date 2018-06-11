Jason Isbell Details Live Album, Plans 2018 Ryman Residency

For Americana fans, one of the live music highlights of 2017 was Jason Isbell's historic six-night, sold out run at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. Now, Isbell has two exciting new Ryman-related announcements.

First, on October 19th the beloved singer-songwriter and his band the 400 Unit will release Live From the Ryman via his own Southeastern Records. The 13-track live album features performances of tracks from 2017's The Nashville Sound, 2015's Something More Than Free, and 2013's Southeastern, the majority of which were recorded during his 2017 string of Ryman shows. Among the tracks are the Grammy-winning "If We Were Vampires" and fan favorite "Cover Me Up."

Announced in conjunction with the live album is another October residency at the Ryman, this time kicking off October 22nd and concluding October 28th. Tickets for those shows go on sale on June 15th.

Isbell is a favorite of Ryman audiences, having sold out 14 shows at the hallowed venue over the course of his career. He also capped off 2017 with another residency – a three-night stint just down the street from the Ryman at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, as part of its "Artist-in-Residence" series.

Here's the full track list for Live From the Ryman:

1. "Hope the High Road"

2. "24 Frames"

3. "White Man's World"

4. "Flagship"

5. "Cumberland Gap"

6. "Something More Than Free"

7. "The Life You Chose"

8. "Elephant"

9. "Flying Over Water"

10. "Last of My Kind"

11. "Cover Me Up"

12. "Super 8"

13. "If We Were Vampires"