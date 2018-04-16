Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Plot 2018 Summer Tour

Jason Isbell has touring steadily since releasing The Nashville Sound in 2017, and now he and the 400 Unit are set to keep rolling well into the summer with another three months of shows that include support from Aimee Mann and Brandi Carlile.

Isbell is currently making a sweep through the southern United States, with a European jaunt set to take place in June. In July he and the band, including wife Amanda Shires, will return Stateside for another 30 newly announced summer tour dates. Those gigs will commence July 5th at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the first of more than a half-dozen festival dates that will also include Newport Folk Festival.

The tour's first stand-alone show comes 12 days in when Isbell plays Huber Heights, Ohio with Hiss Golden Messenger, one of several artists to pop up in the opening slot along the way. Mann will be there for a half-dozen dates, Carlile for three of them, while Aaron Lee Tasjan, Marie Lepanto, John Moreland, Communist Daughter, and Shires herself will also appear as openers at other shows. The last of the new dates is at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary, North Carolina on September 28th.

Isbell, who has already announced an appearance at the opening concert for the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum's new Outlaws & Armadillos exhibit on May 25th, plays Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida on April 17th.

The full dates for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's summer tour:

July 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Basilica Block Party

July 7 – Sioux City, IA @ Saturday In The Park

July 13 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Americana Kansas City

July 14 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival

July 15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

July 17 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center (with Hiss Golden Messenger)

July 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion (with Hiss Golden Messenger)

July 20 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (with Brandi Carlile)

July 21 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point (with Brandi Carlile)

July 22 – Gilford, NH @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Brandi Carlile)

July 24 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap (with Hiss Golden Messenger)

July 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion (with Aaron Lee Tasjan)

July 27 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

July 28 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest

Aug. 24-25 – Austin, TX @ Bass Hall (with Marie Lepanto)

Aug. 26 – Austin, TX @ Bass Hall (with John Moreland)

Aug. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Symphony Hall (with Amanda Shires)

Aug. 30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre (with Aimee Mann)

Aug. 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre (with Aimee Mann)

Sept. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Jacobs Music Center's Copley Symphony Hall (with Aimee Mann)

Sept. 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater (with Aimee Mann)

Sept. 6 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park (with Aimee Mann)

Sept. 7 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheater (with Aimee Mann)

Sept. 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House (with Communist Daughter)

Sept. 13 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theater (with Communist Daughter)

Sept. 14 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

Sept. 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lawn @ White River (with John Moreland)

Sept. 23 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 28 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre