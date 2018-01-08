Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Add Spring 2018 Tour Dates

Award-winning roots stalwart Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit have announced plans for a coast-to-coast tour in spring, with 19 new dates scheduled from Florida to California.

Kicking off April 14th with a show at the Savannah Music Festival in Savannah, Georgia, the tour will wrap May 10th with a stop in Isbell's home state at Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Along the way Isbell will perform in cities such as Orlando, Florida; Charleston, South Carolina; San Antonio, Texas; and Knoxville, Tennessee, where the band is booked for a two-night stand at the Tennessee Theatre. English-folk singer-guitarist Richard Thompson is slated to open most dates, though the details of Thompson's appearances have not yet been specified.

Isbell and band are currently on tour with singer-songwriter James McMurtry through February, in continued support of the critically acclaimed album The Nashville Sound.

Already a two-time Grammy winner for Best Americana Album (Something More Than Free) and Best American Roots Song ("24 Frames"), Isbell is nominated for another two honors at this year's January 28th ceremony: Best Americana Album (The Nashville Sound) and Best American Roots Song ("If We Were Vampires"). Rolling Stone recently named The Nashville Sound to its 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017 list, while "If We Were Vampires" was lauded as the best country song of the year.

Here's a complete list of the dates and cities on Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's Spring 2018 tour:

April 14 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival

April 15 – Panama City, FL @ Marina Civic Center

April 17 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 18 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

April 20 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center

April 21 – Charleston, SC @ Highwater Festival

April 22 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

April 24 – Amarillo, TX @ Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium

April 25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Popejoy Hall

April 26 – El Paso, TX @ The Plaza Theatre

April 28 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach

April 30 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

May 1 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

May 2 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

May 5 – El Dorado, AR @ Griffin Music Hall

May 6 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

May 8 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

May 9 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

May 10 – Huntsville, AL @ Huntsville Hospital Foundation Benefit Concert at Von Braun Center